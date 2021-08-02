Indore: ​Admission test for Navodaya Vidyalaya on Aug 11

Indore

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVS) will conduct entrance examination for admission to Class 6 of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh ​on August 11​ ​at various exam centres.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates ​appearing ​in 11,182 centres will be selected.

All the registered candidates are advised to download the admit card on the rescheduled date of selection test and produce the same at the examination ​centre given in the admit card.

The admit card is available to candidates on the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in. It will be mandatory for the candidates to follow the guidelines related to the covid protocol given in the admit card.

The Class 6 admission test will be conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The examination will be conducted by following all the ​Covid-19 protocols. Students, teachers and exam invigilators will have to wear face marks, use sanitisers and will have to undergo thermal screening. The sitting arrangements will be made by following the social distancing norms and other precautions.