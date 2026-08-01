Indore Administration Clears ₹5.5 Crore Government Land, Demolishes Illegal Colony Structures | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to curb the development of illegal colonies on government land, the district administration cleared encroachments from land valued at Rs 5.50 crore on Friday. The action was carried out in the Bicholi and Kanadiya areas.

Under the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma, action is being taken against illegal encroachments on government land.

The first operation was conducted at the village boundaries (kankar) of Khemana and Chauhankhedi. Sub-divisional Officer (Revenue), Kanadiya, Deepak Chauhan led the operation.

During the action, the alleged illegal occupation of government land by Jeevan Goyal was removed, freeing approximately 0.549 hectares of government land. The estimated market value of the reclaimed land is around Rs 4 crore.

The operation was carried out peacefully in the presence of revenue staff. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Structures in illegal colony demolished

In another operation carried out on Friday in the Bicholi Hapsi area, a joint team comprising sub-divisional officer (revenue) Ajay Bhushan Shukla, tehsildar Anil Patel, the local patwari and revenue staff removed encroachments from government land in village Bihadiya, freeing land valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

During the operation, an alleged illegal encroachment covering about one acre of government land in village Bihadiya was removed.

The encroachment, which included a tin shed constructed on the site, was cleared and the government land was reclaimed.

Additionally, as part of the drive against illegal colonies, structures belonging to an alleged illegal colony being developed by coloniser Atul Agrawal were demolished.

The colony was allegedly being developed without statutory permission on land owned by Shravan Yadav, Lal Singh, Lakshminarayan and others.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ajay Bhushan Shukla, tehsildar Anil Patel and revenue department staff were present during the operation.

Action will continue: Collector

Collector Shivam Verma said that, following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's instructions, the campaign to clear government land of encroachments will continue with full seriousness across the district.

Any form of illegal occupation or encroachment on government land will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.