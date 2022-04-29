Indore: Admin targetting health check-up of 1L today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Administration, Indian Medical Association-Indore, and Central Lab will provide health check-ups and blood tests to over 1 lakh people of the city through health camps under 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani had said that the check-up and blood tests worth Rs 2000 would be provided to the people for only Rs 150 and this 150 will be paid with the help of charity and public participation.

IMA's Dr Sanjay Londhe said that they have already performed blood tests on over 24000 people across the city.

"Various health camps would be organised with the help of district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, and IMA. The plan for organizing camps would be released soon," Dr Londhe said.

Doctors to showcase their talent on May 1

Dr Londhe said that over 170 doctors will showcase their talents in dance, and music at Abhay Prashal on May 1. As many as 19 group songs, 9 group dances and various individual performances would take place on the evening of May 1.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:48 PM IST