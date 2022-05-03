Indore: Admin frees land worth Rs 4 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In its ongoing anti-encroachment drive the district administration freed a parcel of land worth Rs 4 crore in

Sanavadia village on Monday.

Officials said following clear instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that no encroachment would be tolerated on government land, the district administration has started the drive under the guidance of collector Manish Singh.

Additional district magistrate Pawan Jain informed that the encroachment was made on government land

Khasra number 737,738 area 0.344 hectare, Khasra number 724 area 0.664 in village Sanavadia. He said that the market value of the encroachment-free land is about Rs 4 crore. SDM Akshay Singh Markam was also present during the action.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:16 AM IST