Indore: ADGP to fete young volunteer

Indore: A young girl from Bina, Shubhi Jain, who has grabbed eyeballs in the city for asking people to obey traffic rules, in her own unique style, along the Aadarsh Marg will be felicitated by ADGP Varun Kapoor and other senior police officials, said deputy superintendent of police Umakant Choudhary on Sunday.

The stretch between Regal Square and Palasia on MG Road has been earmarked as Aadarsh Marg, where traffic police wants to ensure that all traffic rules are followed.

Shubhi Jain, who is doing her internship in a local company here, joined the police as a volunteer in their drive along the Adarsh Marg and became an attraction in the city.

“My house is at Kalani Nagar but I visited the High Court trisection to see her actions live, after seeing her video on the social media,” said Rahul Tanwar, a commuter. The video Tanwar is referring to has garnered over 5000 likes in the last two days.

About 18 volunteers manage the traffic at High Court Trisection along with DSP Umakant Choudhary and DSP Basant Kaul.