Indore: ADG Records Statements Of Eight Bajrang Dal Workers

Bajrang Dal (Representative) Image) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight of the nine VHP\Bajrang Dal workers recorded their statement before ADG Vipin Maheshwari, who is probing the lathi-charge on VHP\Bajrang Dal workers during a chakka-jam in Palasia Square last Thursday.

The Bajrang Dal activists demanded that a case under Section 307 should be registered against cops responsible for the lathi charge as it was unprovoked.

Those who recorded their statements were Abhishek Udenia, Rakesh Bacchhani, Tanu Sharma, Akash, Jitendra Singh, Dharmendra Bakawal, Chandresh Lodhi and one other activist.

Advocate Anil Naidu, informed that senior Bajrang Dal leader Rajesh Binjawe could not turn up before the committee as he is getting treatment at Unique Hospital.