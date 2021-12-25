Indore: Additional Rs 20K loan for making timely payment under Swanidhi scheme

Indore

Beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Street Vendor Self-Reliant (Swanidhi) scheme who are repaying their loan regularly will get an additional loan up to Rs 20K for growing their business, said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal in a review meeting at the AICTSL Office on Friday. She gave necessary instructions to Urban Poverty Alleviation department officials in this regard.

In the meeting, officers and representatives of various banks of the city, IMC officials, zonal in-charge and other officers were present.

While reviewing the work done under Prime Minister's Street Vendor Self-Reliant Svanidhi Yojna, commissioner Pal took information about the number of beneficiaries of the scheme and the pending cases.

Commissioner Pal directed all the bank representatives to give the benefit of the scheme to the eligible beneficiaries while resolving the cases received under the scheme within the time limit.

Along with this, instructions were also given by commissioner Pal to all the concerned officers regarding resolving the loan cases within the time limit.

Along with this, the commissioner asked bankers to ensure all pending loan applications and they should ensure 100 per cent distribution in these cases by December 31.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:29 AM IST