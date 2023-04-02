Indore: Action to be taken against covered wells and stepwells

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the Beleshwar Mahadev tragedy that unfolded in the city claiming 36 lives, the district administration has decided to conduct a survey of stepwells and wells in the district.

This survey will earmark wells that have been covered with a slab or with any other structure and those that have been encroached upon as dangerous structures. A detailed report of the survey and the action taken will be presented to the collector in one month.

Immediate action will be taken against such dangerous structures under the relevant rules and regulations. In the rural areas, action will be taken by the CMOs of all the local urban bodies in the Janapad Parishad areas of the district.

Collector and district magistrate Dr Ilayaraja T issued orders under Section-144 on Saturday that will be effective till May 28. Any violation of the order will lead to action under section 188 of IPC.

As per the order, a survey of all stepwells and wells located in the Municipal Corporation limits will be conducted by the IMC and a list of all stepwells will be maintained. Survey number and the name of the site and the landowner will also be maintained. Along with this, photographs will also be stored.

The district administration has asked the people that any information about such dangerous wells and stepwells can be reported on 0731-2365534 belonging to the disaster control room of the collector's office.