Indore: Action against over 50 vehicle owners for wrong parking

Indore

A team of traffic police took action against the people, who had parked their vehicles in no parking in the LIG area on Saturday.

ACP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul and inspector DPS Chouhan of QRT-6 of traffic police started action against wrongly parked vehicles from LIG Square. The officers went from LIG Square to Patnipura Square onto Malwa Mill Square and took action against people who had wrongly parked their vehicles.

During the drive, the officials fined more than 50 vehicles including four wheelers for wrong parking. Also, the officer announced and warned people not to park their vehicles in the no parking zones. Due to the wrong parking, the traffic is affected on the road.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:29 AM IST