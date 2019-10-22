Indore: Action against adulterators; 100 kg stale sweets and wheat flour destroyed

Indore: Continuing their action against adulterated food products, a joint team of district administration, food and drug administration department and Indore Municipal Corporation raided various shops across the city and collected samples of the sweets and other raw material on Tuesday.

The team also destroyed about 100 kg stale sweets and 40 kg of wheat flour at Gangaur Sweets in New Palasia. The team also destroyed 20 kg of sugar after finding rat droppings in it. The team also found the kitchen of the shop filthy after which a spot fine of Rs 10,000 and a court challan has been served. Samples of ghee, sweet mawa, white roll, sohan roll, makkhan bada were collected.

Later, the team also reached Sharma sweets in Kanchan Bagh and served a court’s challan for dirty kitchen and collected samples of rasgulla, peda and moong halwa.

Samples of paneer, curd and sev were collected from Jai Girnari Bhojnalaya, Harmony Restaurant and Sonthewala Sweets.

Chief food safety officer Manish Swami said that the action was led by SDM Shrilekha Kshotriya and ASLR Anil Mehta.

“Action will continue across the city to ensure hygienic food is served to the people during festivities. We have sent the samples for testing and will take action against the shop owners if the reports show adulteration,” Swami said.