Indore: Acharya makes his first appearance since Paryushan

Indore: Jain community took a sigh of relief as Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj made his first public appearance since the beginning of Paryushan festival on Saturday evening. The entire community has been worried about his health since many people around him were diagnosed with corona recently.

Acharya had confined himself to his room and engaged in prayers. On Saturday, surprising his devotees, he came out for Sāmāyika. Sāmāyika is the vow of periodic concentration observed by the Jains.

His photo went viral in the community reassuring his followers about his health.