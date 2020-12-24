Indore: Accused in Palasia ‘culpable homicide’ case denied bail

Indore: A local court on Thursday denied bail to an accused in Palasia ‘culpable homicide’ case took place on December 17. The incident had left the city numb and speechless!

Judge Abhinav Kumar Jain rejected bail application of Vikas Yadav who had allegedly ‘pushed’ 30-year-old architect Siddhharth Soni on road and a dumper truck crushed him to death on the spot.

Soni was on his way to office in his car which hit a scooter from behind between Old Palasia Square and Barwani Plaza. Scooterist Yadav, had an argument with Soni. After that, Siddharth got off his car when Vikash pushed him and Siddharth lost control and fell on the road and was immediately run over by a dumper truck. Sidhharth died on the spot after which locals informed the police. The police said that accused Vikas and the dumper truck driver Sunil were arrested soon after the incident.

The advocate of Yadav argued in the court that Yadav had no intention to fight with Soni but the deceased provoked him. “During the scuffle, Soni fell on the road and came under rear wheel of a dumper truck which led to his death,” Yadav’s lawyer said claiming that it was unintentional death.

Additional public prosecutor Abhijeet Singh Rathore objected to the bail application stating that Yadav had actually charged Soni saying that he would be “finishing him off”.

Four witnesses were presented in the case. After hearing them, the court rejected the bail application of Yadav.