Indore: Accused circulated counterfeit currency notes of Rs 6L in a year

Indore: The accused arrested by the police with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.78 lakh, have circulated the fake notes of more than Rs 6 lakh so far. Police believe they have been printing fake notes for a long time. The accused were sent to police remand for three days.

Kanadiya police station in-charge RD Kanwa said accused Vicky was arrested from near a liquor shop while he was trying to circulate a fake currency note there on Friday night. Counterfeit notes worth

Rs 50K were recovered from him. During the questioning, he revealed the names of two of his accomplices after which the police arrested Lakan of Nemawar and Hariom from Khategaon. Counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 2.28 lakh were recovered from them.

On Saturday, the accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for three days. They are being questioned further as police believe more gang members are involved. Sources claimed that the accused have circulated counterfeit notes of more than Rs 6 lakh in a year.



Circulated notes in rural areas

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used to print notes at their place using printers and other equipment. They used to circulate the notes in the rural areas of Dewas and Khategaon. Police came to know that they have used some notes in Bhopal also. The printers, CPUs, LED monitors, papers, colour etc were seized from the accused.