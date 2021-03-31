Indore: Above 45? Get the jab from today

Indore: Health department and administration has completed preparations to start a vaccination drive for those above 45 years of age from Thursday. Vaccination will be done at 293 centers across the city and the department has the target of vaccinating about 50,000 people.

According to District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “Along with vaccinating the frontline workers, health workers, and those above 60 years, we will start vaccinating everyone over the age of 45 years from Thursday. Vaccination would be done at 175 urban areas and 118 rural areas of the city.”

He said that people need to get themselves registered online or can get their registration done at the vaccination centers.

“Vaccination has been started in all wards of the city and people must participate in the drive to get rid of the disease as early as possible,” Dr Gupta said.

On Wednesday, as many as 16144 people were vaccinated at 293 centers including 8053 patients above 60 years of age.



Vaccination bulletin

Total number of session sites 293

Total vaccinated health care workers (first dose) 726

Total vaccinated health care workers (second dose) 154

Total vaccinated frontline workers (first dose) 1151

Total vaccinated frontline workers (second dose) 273

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years (first dose) 5411

Total vaccinated 45 to 60 years (second dose) 70

Total vaccinated 60+ (first dose) 8053

Total vaccinated 60+ (second dose) 306

Total vaccinated on Wednesday 16144