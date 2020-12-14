Indore: 9 ​accused acquitted in Sanjay Thackeray murder case that took place nine years back

Indore:

A local court here on Monday acquitted nine accused in the then Tulsi Nagar Resident Association president Sanjay Thackeray murder case that took place about nine years ago, as the ​prosecution failed to “substantiate its charges with credible evidence”. One accused is absconding.

Earlier, the verdict was to come on December 10, but ​it was postponed as final arguments by one of the accused Kamlesh remained. His arguments ​were ​completed on Saturday.

Special public prosecutor Rajkumar Soni said that a total of 28 witnesses deposed in the case. Thackeray's friend Yogendra Singh Jadon and maternal uncle's son Kailash Patil, who were eyewitnesses to the murder, turned hostile in court.

At the same time, other witnesses said that the incident was carried out following an old enmity. One of the 10 accused is absconding, while the others were acquitted for lack of evidence.

The case​

Thackeray, the then president of Tulsi Nagar resident Association was shot dead on April 1, 2011. His body was recovered from the car. Thackeray's relatives had accused Kishore Patel, husband of Nipania's former sarpanch Hemlata Patel, ​for plotting the murder.

He along with others was booked by the police for the murder. Patel got bail once but later his bail was cancelled after it was found that he was trying to influence the witnesses in the case.

Thackeray had filed applications under the Right to Information Act and lodged ​a ​complaint with collector alleging irregularities in land matters. He was allegedly pressuri​s​​ed to withdraw the complaint ​but when he refused he was shot dead.