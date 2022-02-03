Indore: 892 cases, three deaths; Rate of positivity was 8.82 pc, active cases of 8928

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 892 cases were found positive on Thursday. These cases were found positive out of 10108 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 8.82 percent. The total number of positive patients in city reached 202988. With three more deaths reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1440, so far.

Along with fluctuating cases, 1652 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 8928 on Thursday.

Three deaths

According to chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya, three patients including two men and a woman succumbed to the disease.

“Two men of the age 52 years while a 82 year old woman died due to Covid-19 on Thursday. Deceased were suffering from hypertension, renal disorder, and brain hemorrhage,” the CMHO told the media.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:33 PM IST