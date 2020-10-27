Indore: 8-year boy dies after being hit by city bus

Indore: An eight-year-old boy was killed and his maternal grandfather got injured after their vehicle was hit by a city bus in Pardeshipura area on Tuesday.

According to SI Ajay Singh from Pardeshipura police station, the deceased has been identified as Siddhant Pandey (8), a resident of Kanchanpura in Ujjain district. He was at his maternal grandparents’ place in Ambedkar Nagar area of the city for a year. He along with grandfather Vijay was going somewhere on the bike when their bike was hit by an e-go bus from the rear after which Sidhhant fell on the road and got critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sidhhant was a class II student at a city school and was staying at his maternal grandparents' place for a year. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the bus .