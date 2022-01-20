Indore: 72 papers presented on Day 2 of ​conference on NEP ​

Our staff reporter

As many as 72 of the total 135 papers received by School of Commence, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), were presented during the second day of three-day national conference on ​​National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

School of Commerce head Priety Singh said that the papers were presented in both online and offline mode.

She stated that four technical sessions were held on the second day of the conference.

The national on theme “New Trends in Commerce: A futuristic approach 2050 and beyond” was inaugurated on Wednesday. Chief guest of the inaugural function was DAVV vice​-​chancellor Prof Renu Jain ​while Barkatullah University vice​-​chancellor RJ Rao and Association of Industries of Madhay Pradesh (AIMP) chairman Pramod Dafaria were among the special guests.

Shedding light on various provisions of NEP, Jain said that it was a much​-​awaited policy which is going to change landscape of the country.

“This policy has the potential to bring land-scale transformational reforms in school and higher education sector,” she added.

Rao stated that NEP will ensure holistic development of students. He added that the state has already implemented NEP in higher education and soon its changes will be visible.

Dafaria said that NEP in association with industry can bring about rural development. He said that they would work with DAVV for utilisation of STRIVE Fund for development of rural students. He suggested School of Commerce head Priety Singh prepare a roadmap for it.

Rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma, Ramesh Mangal and Kamlesh Bhandari also spoke on the occasion.

