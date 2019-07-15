Indore: 7-year-old to fly alone from Dubai to city

Indore: On the maiden direct flight from Dubai to Indore, a seven-year-old boy Mufaddal Saify will fly solo for the first time in his life. All thanks to Air India’s direct Dubai - Indore flight. His parents are going on Haj, a reason they are sending Mufaddal alone to Indore to be with his grandparents. Mufaddal or his parents would have never dreamt of sending the child alone on a flight, let alone an international flight. However, the direct flight has made travel much safer. Sharing his experience over telephone, Mufaddal said he is very excited to fly. “I was scared at first, because I don’t go anywhere alone. I am going to be on the first flight ever. This is definitely going to make a special page in my scrap book,” he remarked.

His parents Sakina and Nuruddin Saify said, “It is very rare opportunity to go on Haj. We were selected for the pilgrimage this year.” The couple lives in Dubai. “We had migrated for work but my parents stay in Indore where I was born and brought up,” Nuruddin said. With his grandparents (Rukhsana and Ismail Saify) in Indore and parents heading for Haj, it was a baffling situation for family. “Luckily, when they announced a direct flight, it was our ray of hope, which we call ‘Allah ki Rehmat’,” Rukhsana said.