Indore: 60 cotton bales worth Rs 30L seized, three arrested

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh)



Sagour police have arrested three persons for registering a false report of a fire in a truck filled with 100 bales of cotton. They have seized 60 bales of cotton worth Rs 30 lakhs from the accused. One of the accused is absconding.



Police said that Minjla alias Vinod Barela a truck driver registered a complaint with Sagour police that he was driving a truck (MH18-AA-6384) with 100 bales of cotton from Maharashtra to Budhni when the truck engine caught fire near Netrex Gate AB Road and the entire consignment was destroyed.

However, the owners of the cotton, Trident Company, Budhni gave an application to police that they were not convinced about the fire.

Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh directed Pithampur CSP T S Baghel to investigate the case. Police questioned the accused and they confessed that they had shifted 60 cotton bales from the truck and set 40 bales on fire. They planned to sell the 60 cotton bales in the open market, which police have recovered.

The arrested are Sheikh father Yusuf Sheikh resident of Belwani, Shahrukh father Qayyum of Anjal Belwani, Abrar alias Appu father Iqbal Mansuri of Barwani, Minjala alias Vinod father Bhoga Barela resident Ashagram Trust Barwani. Imran Sheikh father Zardar Sheikh N. Moti Bagh of Sedhwa is absconding.

Police team's Sagour station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadauria, Soni Omendra Singh Bhati, did a commendable job in cracking the case.





Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:10 PM IST