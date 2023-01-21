Indore: 55,000 imposed on wine shop for spilling garbage

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on a liquor shop and watering hole for spilling garbage on their premises.

A team of IMC was on a routine round when they found liquor bottles, water bottles, and other items spread over the premises of a liquor shop and watering hole located near the Chandan Nagar Square.

The team found that the shop and ahata owners had not placed garbage bins on the premises where people were throwing bottles in the open.

When the owners were asked about the garbage strewn about, they retorted that it was not their responsibility.

To this, IMC team talked to higher ups and slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on the liquor shop owner and 15,000 on the ahata owner.

The fine was realized on the spot.

