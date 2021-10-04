Indore: ​53% seats still vacant in MEd colleges in city

Indore

Master of Education (MEd), which was once high in demand, is finding fewer takers for the last few years. The admission scenario reflects the drop in popularity of the two-year master’s degree programme.

Out of 350 seats in six MEd colleges in the city, merely 164 got filled in three rounds of centralized online admission counselling conducted by the Department of Higher Education (DAVV).

In percentage terms, the admission figure stands at 47 in the city. However, MEd colleges in other cities fared better than Indore. The state’s admission figure after three rounds of counselling stands at 68 per cent.

Out of 3300 seats in 65 MEd colleges in the state, as many as 2201 seats got filled and 1099 are still lying vacant.

These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, released a list of vacancies at MEd colleges across the state for the additional round of counselling registration for which started on Sunday.

Though Indore is the educational hub of the state, admissions in MEd colleges are very less compared to other cities.

MEd colleges in Indore held poor exam results accountable for admission.

“The pass percentage in MEd course stands below 10 per cent in colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. The situation is far better in MEd colleges under other varsities in the state. This led to students losing interest in MEd colleges in the city,” said a college principal on condition of not to be quoted.

//Haven't registered for CET counselling as yet? Act now

If you had taken the common entrance test (CET), a gateway to 41 self-financed courses of DAVV, but have not registered for counselling as yet then act now. October 5 is the deadline for registering for CET counselling. CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that nearly 5000 students had registered for CET counselling which is going to start from October 8 and continue till October 12. NRI students will take place on October 7. Group A students counselling will take place at the university auditorium whereas students in Group B and C have to appear for counselling at EMRC.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:38 PM IST