Indore: 50 houses obstructing road construction removed

Indore



Portions of around 50 houses that were coming in the way of broadening the MG Road between Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri were removed by the Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday. The road is being developed as part of Indore Smart City Development Limited’s project.

“The team of IMC removal department of 150 members equipped with 5 JCB, 5 poclain and other such machinery conducted the drive for which the residents were issued and notified earlier,” an IMC official said.

Officials from the district administration and police department were also present during the drive to handle any unpredicted objections against the drive from the residents.

“The residents of the area had voluntarily removed and demolished their houses, shops and other structures of their buildings which were coming in the way of road's construction, ” said IMC official.

Officials added, “In the drive on Thursday, we razed portions of 50 houses. The portions removed includes some stalls outside the houses, parking space and small sitting space (otla)”.

Following the drive municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal also gave instructions to IMC officials that all the debris of the houses gathered in the area after the drive must be removed in the night.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:06 AM IST