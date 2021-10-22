Indore: ​50 Ayushman cards cancelled over ineligibility of holder

Indore

State Health Agency has cancelled over 50 Ayushman cards in the district after finding the cardholders ineligible. The action was taken when the cardholders had applied for claim settlement of their treatment.

Moreover, the agency has also planned to make ‘food slips’ (Khadann Parchi) mandatory alongwith with the card for settlement of claims.

He added that the cards were prepared on the basis of a consensus list but the status of people and their eligibility were updated in the last 10 years as consensus was done about 10 years ago.

The agency is scrutinizing the cards regularly and will take appropriate action for the same.

Meanwhile, District Nodal of Ayushman Vivek Singh informed the media that beneficiaries are now required to submit their food slips along with Ayushman cards to get the benefit of the scheme.

Friday, October 22, 2021