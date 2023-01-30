Indore: 5 flights diverted from Ahmedabad to city

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the dense fog in Ahmedabad, 5 flights were diverted from there to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Monday. The Indore-Ahmedabad flight was also affected due to this.

Airport sources informed that many flights were not allowed to land in Ahmedabad due to reduced visibility on Monday morning, and they were diverted to other cities. Five of these flights were diverted to Indore. All these five flights were of IndiGo airlines. The flight from Indore to Ahmedabad also returned to the city. Along with this, flights arriving from Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi to Ahmedabad were diverted to the city airport.

Sources said that 12 flights were diverted from Ahmedabad. Apart from Indore, the flights were sent to Jaipur, Mumbai and Vadodara. Some of the airlines also cancelled some flights because of the bad weather.

All the five flights that had landed in Indore flew back to Ahmedabad after visibility improved after 10 am.

Two passengers decided to de-board in Indore and were allowed to go, while the rest remained seated inside the aircraft.

