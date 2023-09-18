 Indore: 5 Cos In Fray To Build Robot Square To Palasia Metro Line   
At present soil testing is going on for this route.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five companies have bid to construct the Indore Metro line from Robot Square to Palasia Square via Khajrana and Bengali Square and the winner will be finalised within three months.

At present soil testing is going on for this route. In this part also the Metro will run on pier and viaduct only. Metro piers will be erected in the green belt area on the right side between Robot Square and Bengali Square.

Only five to six kilometres of viaduct work is left in the 11-kilometer stretch of the Metro between Gandhinagar station and Radisson Square.

After the completion of this part by June 2024, commercial trials are likely to start on this route.

