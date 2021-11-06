Indore: ​499 students to get degree at IIT Indore convocation

Indore

A total of 499 students are going to get degree during the 9th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Indore which scheduled on November 9.

Principal Scientific Adviser to Govt of India Prof K Vijay Raghavan will be the chief guest and adviser to Prime Minister, Amit Khare will be special guest of the event which will be presided over by IIT Indore BoG chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak.

Out of total 499 students, 111 students are of 15 PhD programs, 246 students of 5 BTech programs, 41 students of MTech programs; 18 students of 3 MS (Research) programs; and 83 students of 5 MSc programs.

First batch of students of MS (Research) programs in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering are also graduating in this Convocation. There are 2 recipients of gold medal (i.e. President of India and Buti Foundation), 8 recipients for Institute Silver Medals in different categories and a recipient of Best BTech project award. There are 4 female students of 11 recipients of medals and awards. This convocation is being organized in hybrid mode in which around 270 graduating students are attending it in person and others online.

Prof. Neelesh Kumar Jain, Director (Officiating) said “Academic year 2020-21 was no ordinary year due to 1st wave of COVID 19 during March to Nov 2020 and 2nd wave of COVID19 pandemic during March to July 2021. It has forced redefining the normal in the education sector worldwide in a way that has posed major challenges for the students from KG to PG to PhD. IIT Indore community has responded by innovating in all the domains, across teaching, research, administration, and most importantly infrastructure creation. The institute used asynchronous as well as synchronous modes of teaching, successfully completed 2021 Autumn and 2022 Spring semesters in a timely manner and continued with academic activities without any disruptions.”

He added “The research on much needed COVID-19 related projects also continued unabated during the lockdowns. We initiated the return of researchers to the Campus with all the due precautions for everyone’s safety, to restart the laboratories. Even during such trying times, our infrastructure team continued the hard work and did not allow any compromise on the high standards the institute has set for itself. Having first patent in May 2020, eight more patents have been granted during Feb to Sep 2021 and 40 patents have been published. The institute has renewed its focus on patenting along with publishing. The key focus is to engage with MSMEs, start-ups and transfer technology. Efforts are also underway towards liaison and collaboration with grassroot-level organisations, to contribute to the development of our immediate neighbourhood through technological innovation.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:58 PM IST