Indore: 42 senior citizens take part in Grandparents’ Day celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): St. Joseph's Church celebrated Grandparents’ Day on Sunday. Many grandparents and senior citizens of the parish community took part in the event. Around 42 grandparents and senior citizens gathered in the compound of St Joseph’s Church, Nandanagar, for the celebration of the Holy Mass.

Fr Thomas Rajamanikam, the parish priest, celebrated the Eucharist. Shoba Kumrawat and Sharman Francis read the readings from the Holy Bible.

Fr Thomas Rajamanikam said that grandparents and the senior citizens are the greatest treasure of the community.

They need to be patient and peaceful in their approach to their children and grandchildren, he added.

They need to become graceful and instruments of blessings in their families, he further said.

According to him, the senior citizens should be prepared to accept the new generation and the changes.

After the Mass, there was a sharing session and the following grandparents shared briefly about their life and faith in which Sebastian Framcis, Jacinta Jangra, Maya Francis, Catherine Menon and Joseph Mangeskar participated.

Sr Celine explained to the people about St Anne’s Congregatio and their charism.

Sunil Raphael conducted the programme and sang songs.

Sebastian played the drums and master Kevin Raphael played Casio and the choir was melodious.