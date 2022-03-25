Indore: 40% increase in rooftop solar systems in Malwa-Nimar in one year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

If figures are any indicator, solar panel is a new buzz in the Malwa-Nimar region. In the last year, this region has witnessed a steep hike in the installation of rooftop solar panels.

As per Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution System, the buildings with rooftop solar panels increased by 40 per cent in last one year.

Following the path of green energy, more and more people are opting for solar energy these days.

West Discom is also giving a push to the solar panels with the slogan of “Meri Chhat, Meri Bijli”.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that rooptop solar energy is the priority of the Central and the State governments. “Consumers are being continuously helped to generate electricity from rooftops in the company area,” he added.

As on March 24, 2700 consumers of Indore city and 2900 of Indore district are using their rooftops to generate electricity. Similarly, electricity is being generated from rooftops at 566 places in Ujjain district, 188 places in Ratlam district, 170 places in Dhar district, 128 places in Khargone district.

Net meters are installed at all these places.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:34 AM IST