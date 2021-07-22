Indore: 4 trucks used in dumping chemicals in Ajnara river seized



Mhow (fpns)Manpur police seized four trucks used in dumping chemicals in Ajnara River on Wednesday. The chemicals were being brought from a factory in Nagda, Ujjain district. The police have arrested a few people in this connection and further investigation is on.

According to ASP Punit Gehlot, Manpur police had registered a case against an identified persons for dumping harmful chemicals in Ajnara River a few days ago. The water of the river is used by the villagers.



Just after the incident, the police had arrested four people for dumping the same chemical in a farm land in the area. On July 16, police had arrested one Arun Nair and on the basis of information provided by him, police seized four trucks from near a petrol pump in Nagda used in dumping chemicals in the river. Three trucks are from Maharashtra and one truck is from Gujarat. The police are searching for other accused into the case.