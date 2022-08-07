e-Paper Get App

Indore: 4 pairs Rakshabandhan special trains for Bandra from the city

The decision has been taken in view of the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
File photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Railways will run four pairs of Rakshabandhan special trains from the city for the Bandra terminus. The decision has been taken in view of the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Train No. 09191 Bandra terminus-Indore Special Express train will run on August 10, 2022, from Bandra Terminus at 14.40 hours on Wednesday.

It will reach Ratlam (23.35/23.40), Nagda (00.48/00.50 on Thursday), Ujjain (02.00/02.05) and Dewas (02.43/02.45) and finally reach the city railway station at 4.40 hours. Similarly, Train No. 09192 Indore-Bandra Terminus Special Express, will depart from the city at 21.40 hours on Thursday, August 11, reach Dewas (22.22/22.24), Ujjain (23.15/23.30), Nagda (00.15/00.17 on Friday) and Ratlam 00.55/01.00) and finally Bandra terminus at 13.10 hours on Friday (August 12).

The train will have stops from both directions at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas stations. They will have one AC-II, 2 AC-III, 12 sleeper and four general class coaches.

