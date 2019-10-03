Indore: 4 booked for duping woman by promising role in TV Serial

Indore: Four persons from Mumbai and Punjab were booked by crime branch on Wednesday for duping a city woman in the name of providing her with a role in a TV serial. No arrests have been made till filing of the report.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said that Jail Road resident Manjula Garg has complained that she was contacted by Rahul Sharma and Jeena Gupta of Navi Mumbai a few months ago. The accused told the woman that they are from the film industry and they can give a role to her in an upcoming TV serial. The accused had sent some evidence showing they had a hold in the film industry to gain Manula’s trust in them.

They later demanded Rs 100000 from her for providing her with a role. She transferred the amount in two bank accounts provided by the accused. Subsequently, when Manjula asked about the details of the TV serial in which she was supposed to act, the accused started giving excuses. After that, the accused switched off their mobile phones.

Munjula complained with senior police officials after which crime branch registered cases under Section 420, 120-B of IPC against accused Rahul Sharma, Jeena Gupta of Navi Mumbai, Gulshan Kumar and Sarita Verma of Ludhiana.

Police said that the bank accounts of Gulshan Kumar and Sarita were used in the crime so they were also booked. A team has been formed to nab the accused and further investigation is underway into the case.