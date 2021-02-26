Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday caught a vehicle transporting banned plastic bags from Indore to Bhopal and slapped Rs 1 lakh fine on ​the ​owner of the consignment.

Single-use plastic and polythene bags sale and purchase is completely banned in Indore and IMC every now and then conducts inspections to catch violators.

On Friday, IMC received a tip-off that banned polythene bags in large quantity are being transported from Indore.

IMC team reached Nayta Mudla and checked transport vehicles. It found one vehicle filled with sacks containing banned plastic bags.

The IMC seized the truck and quizzed the driver who revealed ​ the ​name of the consignment owner as Santosh Singh.

Singh was called ​to the IMC zonal office and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him. He apologi​s​ed ​to the IMC officers but they recovered the fine amount and then let him go.