Indore: 3000 rooftop solar panels installed in Malwa & Nimar

Indore

The West Discom is generating electricity from over 3000 rooftop solar panels in Malwa and Nimar region said officials on Sunday.

Officials said that electricity is being generated from 700 rooftops in Ujjain division, 55 in Dewas district, 2300 places in Indore division. Indore city is producing maximum rooftop electricity in MP which is more than 1800 places.

About 41 MW capacity net metering panels have been installed in Malwa and Nimar area said officials.

Officials said that the government gives subsidy of up to 40 per cent on plants up to three kilowatts. There is a provision of 20 per cent subsidy from four to ten kilowatts. The combined cost of one kilowatt of solar panels is about Rs 37,000 out of which about Rs 22,000 has to be paid by the consumer and the remaining subsidy is payable by the government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:24 AM IST