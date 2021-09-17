Indore: 30 Pak migrants get citizenship of India

Indore: Thirty Pakistani migrants got Indian citizenship on Friday and 41 more will get it on Saturday. Overall, 71 Pak migrants will get Indian citizenship in two days.

To mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narnedra Modi, it was decided to grant Indian citizenship certificates to 71 migrants. Indian citizenship certificates were given to 30 such people on Friday at a function by MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Manish Singh. Official sources said that the migrants had been staying in the country for the past over 20 years on long-term visas.

The process of obtaining Indian citizenship was made easier in 2016, when more powers were vested in the district collector by the Union ministry of home affairs. In 2020, there was a further amendment to the law to authorize the collector to receive the Pakistani passports of the migrants. Sources said that now, between 350 and 400 migrants are getting citizenship certificates every year after 2016. In earlier years, hardly 50-60 could get the Indian citizenship certificate.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:16 PM IST