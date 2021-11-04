Indore: 3 temporary shops gutted in fire

Indore

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at three temporary shops of woollen clothes and shoes on Dhar Road in the wee hours of Thursday. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to the fire brigade officers, the incident took place at around 1.55 am. The people of the area spotted heavy flames from the shops when they informed the police fire brigade. After getting information about the incident, the shop owners also reached the spot and they started their efforts to douse the flames. Meanwhile, the firefighters reached there and they started their operation to extinguish the flames.

Three fire tenders were at the spot. It took about four hours to completely extinguish the flames. The firefighters had to use about 1.7 lakh litres of water for dousing off the flames. No injury or casualty was reported during the incident.

According to the officials of the fire brigade, the three shops were taken on rent by Abdul Hamid, Mohammad Ejaz and Sarfaraz. It is said that they had stored new stock of woollen clothes and shoes. It was believed that goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:15 PM IST