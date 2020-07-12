Indore: 3 suspects of Rs 5.35 lakh bank robbery injured in police encounter; 5 policemen hurt

Indore: Three suspects of Rs 5.35 lakh bank robbery in Pardeshipura area got injured in a police encounter on Super Corridor in the wee hours of Sunday. Five policemen were also injured in the incident.

The incident occurred near the bridge on Super Corridor under Banganga police station jurisdiction at around 3 am. According to CSP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyay, police were informed that the bank robbery suspects are sitting near the Super Corridor bridge. Based on this information, two teams of police reached the spot. When the accused abused and fired on the police, the police also fired bullets in retaliation.

According to preliminary information, two accused have received bullet injuries while another accused was injured by jumping from the height. Five policemen have also been injured. The accused have been admitted to the MY Hospital and their condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to police, the injured were involved in the bank robbery. However, the case is being investigated further.