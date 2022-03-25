Indore: 3 held, 4 structures razed, Cantt board land freed following killing of BJP leader's son in Pigdamber

Mhow/Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the killing of BJP leader’s son Sujit Singh Chouhan in the Pigdamber area over digging a bore well. After the incident, the district administration razed four structures of the accused and an encroachment done by the accused. Nine accused have been bookedfor the murder and creating ruckus in the area.

On Wednesday evening, a bore well was being dug on the land of one of the accused. The digging caused a lot of dust to fly in the area and members of the victim's group objected and they had an argument with the accused's group over the issue.

The matter escalated and the accused's group attacked Shivendra, Virendra, Dharmendra and Kuldeep with arms, and one of the accused struck BJP leader Udal Singh Chouhan’s son Sujit with a knife due to which he died. After the incident, the supporters of the deceased staged a chakkajam on the national highway that lasted for over two and half hours. The agitated people burnt a vehicle and vandalised many other vehicles as emotions ran high.

A heavy police force from Mhow, Kishanganj, Manpur, Pithampur ( Dhar) reached the spot and they brought the situation under control. A case has been registered against 9 people under sections 302, 307, 323, 294, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC.

On Thursday, the team of Mhowgaon Municipal Council razed structures owned by Raja Verma and other accused. The houses were demolished in Devpuri Colony, Gurjar Kheda Panchayat area. The team also razed an illegal construction on the government land near Muktidham. A plot of land where a marriage garden was constructed was also freed on Peeth Road during the action.

The action of the administration and police continued from morning till late evening. Locals have welcomed the strong action taken by the administration. The administration and police are gathering details of more properties belonging to the accused.

SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde told Free Press that three accused have been identified and a search is on for others. The accused arrested by the police were identified as Lokesh alias Raja Verma, Rohit and Rakesh Mev.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:27 AM IST