Indore: 3-day RSS meet begins in Ratlam to discuss expansion plans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A three-day long brainstorming meeting of Malwa province of RSS started in Ratlam on Saturday. Host of issues including expansion of the RSS and how to celebrate its centenary year would be discussed. The plan to take the work of the Sangh to every village in the centenary year of RSS would also be discussed.

Addressing the workers in the inaugural session, the Kshetra Pracharak Deepak Vispute said in the freedom movement, the volunteers took the contribution of all sections of the country for achieving Swaraj. He said the Sangh did the virtuous task of highlighting the revolutionaries who had been forgotten in history. At the end of Swaraj Amrit-Mahotsav, the Sangh will move towards the goal of independence through self-language, self-reliance, indigenous education and medical system etc.

He said RSS men will take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ and distribute flags among tribals and other people.

In the centenary year of the foundation of RSS, the organisation has resolved to take the work of the Sangh to every village of the country through shakhas, meetings and congregations.

Earlier, Shambhuprasad Giri, leader of Malwa Prant, inaugurated the meeting by lighting the lamp. On this occasion a picture-exhibition centered on the revolutionaries and contribution of Malwa-Nimar in the freedom movement.