Indore: 3 arrested with brown sugar

Indore: The crime branch arrested three men with brown sugar worth over Rs 8 lakhs on Saturday. One of the accused used to bring drugs from neighbouring Rajasthan and supply it in the city and other districts at double the price.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said they received information that some people from Rajasthan are supplying drugs in the city and nearby districts through local suppliers. A crime branch team was handed over the investigation of the case, and they received a tip-off that a person from Rajasthan is waiting for someone to deliver brown sugar in Central Kotwali area. Crime branch sleuths along with Central Kotwali police scoured the area and managed to arrest him.

Police recovered 50 grams brown sugar from the accused identified as Shankar Singh Sodhiya, a resident of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan. During questioning, the accused admitted that he was into selling drugs. Central Kotwali police registered a case under the relevant section of NDPS Act against the accused.

Shankar told the police that a few months ago, his father became ill and he brought his father to Ujjain for treatment. In Ujjain, he met a woman named Mangla, convicted for supplying drugs, who was undergoing treatment at the same hospital where the accused’s father had been admitted.

Mangla’s son Rahul was also there in the hospital taking care of his mother. Rahul befriended Shankar and the latter agreed to bring drugs from Rajasthan and supply it in Indore, Ujjain and other cities.

Following the disclosures made by Shankar, crime branch arrested Rahul and his accomplice Lokesh alias Loku of Ujjain from near a liquor shop in Kanadiya area. About 30 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. Rahul told the police that his father was also involved in the drug supplying. His brother Ashish is also in jail after he was booked under NDPS Act.