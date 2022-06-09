Indore: 2,835 licensed weapons out of 7,089 deposited

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Harinarayanachari Mishra, police commissioner, has said that, to maintain law and order during the forthcoming local urban body elections, 2,835 weapons out of 7,089 licensed arms had been deposited so far. Exemption has been granted according to rules in the case of 223 arms licenses.

Mishra said this at a meeting of the standing committee on local urban body elections held here on Thursday. Collector Manish Singh presided over the meeting. Observer of the State Election Commission SB Singh and representatives of all the political parties were present at the meeting. They were made aware of the rules related to elections at the meeting. Singh said that political parties should understand these rules very well and participate in the election process accordingly. He added that it would be mandatory for all the candidates to open a bank account. The district administration directed all the bankers to open accounts of the candidates on priority. Singh said that, this time, paid news would be monitored.

Representatives of the political parties were also informed about the expenditure limit fixed by the Election Commission. They were instructed to follow it strictly. Everyone was made aware of the rates fixed for necessary activities related to expenditure during the election by the District Election Office. Singh said that, in the case of reserve wards, caste certificates issued by the SDM only would be accepted and caste certificates issued by tehsildars would not be valid.

Pratibha Pal, commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, briefed the meeting about the arrangements made at the collector’s office for issuing ‘no-dues’ certificates related to the municipal corporation. Employees of IMC will be available here in two shifts from 8 am.

Representatives of various political parties present got their doubts resolved. Additional commissioner of police Rajesh Hingankar and Manish Kapooria, superintendent of police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Birde, all ADMs and the returning officer were present at the meeting.