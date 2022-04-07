Indore: 26-year-old youth found dead in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old youth was found dead near Tirumala Township in Aerodrome locality of the city on Thursday afternoon. He was missing from his place since Wednesday night, the police said.

Aerodrome police station in charge Sanjay Shukla said that people passing nearby areas saw the body near the township of the locality and informed the police around 12:45 on Thursday.

Acting on the information the police rushed to the spot and called the FSL team for further investigations of the matter. The deceased was identified as Ajay Sharma (26), a resident of Umang Park Colony.

Shukla said that the youth had an injury mark on his head. He was employed in a private company and was working from home after the lockdown.

According to family members, Ajay left his house around 9pm and did not return. Police, however, suspect that he was called by the killer to the spot.

The CCTV cameras installed in the nearby location are being examined to identify the accused. The police established a case into the matter and investigation is going on, Shukla said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:51 PM IST