Indore: 26 Nursing Colleges In City Found Suitable, 5 Unsuitable

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 nursing colleges in the city were found suitable and five unsuitable and two with deficiencies in an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a report of which was submitted in the Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Citing the report, a division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Dwivedi and Justice Achal Kumar Paliwal has directed Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council to complete enrolment process for students admitted in 2022-23 and commence recognition process for 2024-25 batch in colleges given clean chit by the CBI.

Similarly, the court directed Madhya Pradesh University of Medical Science to commence affiliation process for sessions 2021-22 and 2022-23 in respect of colleges given clean chit by CBI.

The court also issued the listicle chart of 306 colleges where the CBI had conducted inquiry and categorised colleges in “suitable”, “deficient” and “unsuitable” categories.

The CBI found 169 suitable, 72 deficient and 66 unsuitable colleges in the state.

Unsuitable colleges

Rai Academy Nursing College, Jagadguru Dattatray College of Nursing, Varma Union Nursing College, Hritunjay School of Nursing and Devi Ahilya Nursing College & AssociatedHospital

Suitable

Govt College of Nursing, RD Gardi College of Nursing, Choithram College of Nursing, Indore Nursing College, SDPS College of Nursing, RD Memorial College of Nursing, Safe Institution of Nursing College, Bombay Hospital College of Nursing, Indore Institute of Medical Sciences, New Era College of Nursing, Parijat College of Nursing, Shubhdeep College of Nursing, Kewalshree Institute of Nursing, LCH Nursing Academy, Kanyakubj Nursing College, Samarpan College of Nursing, Akshay Academy College of Nursing, Sapphire Institute of Nursing Sciences, Madhuban College of Nursing, Mother Mary College of Nursing, St Francis College of Nursing, Vikrant Institute of Nursing and Science, Cambridge International College of Nursing, Compfeeders Aisect College of Nursing, Pratyansh College of Nursing and Core College of Nursing & Paramedical.