Indore: 25-year-old woman ends life in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly ended her life after consuming a poisonous substance at her place in the Hira Nagar area on Friday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be established yet.

According to the police, Pooja Mathne (25), a resident of Maruti Nagar area was rushed to the hospital after she allegedly consumed poison at her place. She was alone at home at the time of the incident. The police are awaiting the autopsy report and the statements of her family members are being recorded to know the reason for her suicide.

The woman’s husband Amit informed the police and media persons that he was at her sister’s place in the city at the time of the incident. Pooja called Amit home saying that she was not well. He reached home and took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the MY Hospital where she died during treatment. Pooja was employed somewhere in the city. Amit said that he was also unaware of the reason due to which she took such a drastic step.