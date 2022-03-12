Indore: 25 vehicles fined for overspeeding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police imposed fines on 25 vehicles for overspeeding on Friday. The cops used the speed gun to nail the violators.



In another drive, the police team imposed fines on the red light violators at several squares of the city where there are no RLVDs installed. The team imposed fines on violators at Robot Square, Chandragupt Square, Patnipura, Pipliyahana Square, Musakhedi Square, and other such squares. They also announced over loudspeaker telling people to park their vehicles at designated places in the busy market areas.

'Sarpanch's vehicle fined

The team of traffic police fined a vehicle on which the owner had written 'Sarpanch Saheb' on the number plate of the vehicle. The police stopped the vehicle, imposed a fine on its owner, and warned him to replace the number plate with the permitted one.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:44 AM IST