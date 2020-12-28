​Indore: 24 nature lovers clean Gulawat Valley​

Indore:

A group of 24 nature lovers volunteered and held a cleanliness drive at Gulawat Valley on Monday. The team was coordinated by Shrikant Kalamkar, Sudhanshu Jain and Yashu Shinde​. The group wants to ensure that Gulawat lake remains clean.

“We don’t have to wait for lakes to become dumps, until we realise our mistakes,” volunteer Santosh Srivastava said. He added that little efforts can conserve nature around us.

“Tourism at Gulawat is increasing day by day, but visitors are negligent and often leave behind lots of garbage,” volunteers Dipali Mehta and Harsh Mehta said.

Sharing their personal experience, Madhur Sancheti, Amul Porwal, Ganesh Lahri and Akhilesh Sharma quoted the harmful effect of garbage on ​the natural ​environment of Gulawat and other places.