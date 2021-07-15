Indore: 23% of health care workers give vaccine second dose a miss

Indore: While the administration is focusing on complete vaccination in the city, surprisingly about 23 per cent of health care workers have ‘missed’ the second dose of vaccine.

Health department and district administration had even launched various mop-up rounds for completing their vaccination even before the guidelines to increase the time between the doses were imposed but couldn’t achieve the 100 per cent target of full vaccination of those who got priority in the vaccination drive.

District administration has used many of the health care workers including doctors and nurses to motivate laymen but they failed to motivate people of their own fraternity!

Vaccination data of the health department shows that about 47,325 health care workers were vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine which was 88 per cent of the targeted people in the category i.e. 53,802.