Indore: 23% of health care workers give vaccine second dose a miss

Indore: While the administration is focusing on complete vaccination in the city, surprisingly about 23 per cent of health care workers have ‘missed’ the second dose of vaccine.
Health department and district administration had even launched various mop-up rounds for completing their vaccination even before the guidelines to increase the time between the doses were imposed but couldn’t achieve the 100 per cent target of full vaccination of those who got priority in the vaccination drive.
District administration has used many of the health care workers including doctors and nurses to motivate laymen but they failed to motivate people of their own fraternity!
Vaccination data of the health department shows that about 47,325 health care workers were vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine which was 88 per cent of the targeted people in the category i.e. 53,802.
“Our team is continuously calling the people who have missed their second dose and sending them reminders to complete their vaccination at the earliest,”-Immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta
Even after seven months have passed - the drive of vaccinating health care workers started from January 16 - only 36,297 have taken the second dose which is 77 per cent of the total number of people who had taken the first dose which implies that about 11,000 health care workers missed their second dose.
“Yes, about 23 per cent of health care workers are still to take the second dose but we believe that there is some redundancy in data as they have registered themselves in the citizen category while getting Instead of getting vaccinated under the HCW category, the second dose,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.
He added that some HCWs have gone to other cities as they were called on duty during Covid but left after taking the first dose and might have taken their second dose in any other district.
“It is surprising that such a large number of HCWs have missed their second dose. They are most vulnerable to the disease as they remain on front and their safety is important. We appeal to all the HCWs to take the dose at the earliest and they can also contact IMA if they have any problem.”- President, Indian Medical Association (Indore), Dr Satish Joshi
62 per cent front line workers have taken the second dose so far
Not only health care workers but the front line workers too didn’t show good response in getting the second dose as only 62 per cent of those who took the first dose have taken the second dose, so far i.e. about 38 per cent are still to be fully vaccinated.
Vaccination of HCW and FCW in city
Health care workers
Dose target achievement per cent
1st dose 53,802 47,325. 88%
2nd dose 47,325 36,297 77%
Front line workers
Dose. target achievement per cent
1st dose 61,700 58,791 95%
2nd dose 58,791 36,393 62%
