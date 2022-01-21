Indore: 225 colleges under DAVV yet to share info for AISHE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just 11 days left for the deadline to get over, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released a list of as many as 225 colleges which have not provided information sought for the All-India Survey on Higher Education. Despite repeated reminders, colleges under the wings of the DAVV are not uploading their data on the AISHE website.

The online window for uploading information on the AISHE website was opened in December. But several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

Citing directives by the DHE, Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV, said that if the colleges failed to meet the deadline, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

‘Grants to be withdrawn’

‘Merely about 50 colleges out of around 280 affiliated with the DAVV have uploaded data on the AISHE website, so far. We’ve set January 31 as the deadline directing colleges to mandatorily share information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE. If the colleges fail to meet the deadline, they’ll be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government. Besides, DAVV will send a list of the deviant colleges to the department of higher education requesting it to cancel the no-objection certificates issued to them’— Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV

‘Colleges that fail to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grants. Action against the erring colleges will be taken according to the rules of the ministry of education’ — DAVV registrar Anil Sharma, (in a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state)

What is the survey about?

§ The ministry of education’s survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting of higher education

§ Data is being collected on several parameters, such as teachers, students’ enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure

§ Indicators of educational development, such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE

§ The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:51 AM IST