Indore: 22-yr-old murdered for Rs 1,000

A 22-year-old was killed by a man for a paltry sum of Rs 1000 in Kanadiya police station area on Monday. Just to confuse the police, the accused himself informed police about the incident and tried to lead them astray by feeding false information. However, the police were not fooled and saw through the lies and cracked the case within three hours and arrested him.

Superintendent of police, Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, said that police received information that body of a youth was lying at the under-construction Sojatiya Park. The deceased was identified as Devraj Thakur (22) native of Katni who was working as a labourer in the park.

Another labourer, Khalak Singh had informed police about the murder. After questioning some of the other labourers, police started suspecting Khalak Singh for the murder and when they grilled Khalak Singh, he confessed to the murder.Police said Khalak Singh told them that he had lent Rs 1000 to deceased Devraj a few weeks ago. On Sunday night he went to Devraj and demanded his money back. But, Devraj asked for more time which angered Khalak and he abused Devraj. Soon they entered into an argument and exchanged blows, Khalak got hold of an iron rod and hit Devraj on his head repeatedly, which resulted in his death, and Khalak fled from the spot after the incident. He came back to the spot on Monday morning and pretended to be shocked to see Devraj's body and called everyone to the spot.

Senior officers pat Kanadiya police

Senior police officers appreciated the Kanadiya police team for solving the case so quickly. SP Qureshi also announced that he would reward the team with a cash prize for their prompt work.