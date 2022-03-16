Indore: 203 centres set up for UG second and final-year exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has set up a total of 203 centres for second- and final-year exams of the conventional undergraduate courses commencing on March 21. Close to 1.3 lakh students, including private ones, will take the exams.

These examinations of B.Com, BA and B.Sc courses will run in three consecutive shifts from 7 am to 6 pm. B.Com papers will be held from 7 am to 10 am, B.Sc from 11 am to 2 pm and BA from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This is the first time that the final- and second-year examinations of traditional UG courses will be held simultaneously. Around 60,100 students will appear in the final-year exams, whereas 70,650 students will take the second-year exams.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said the university was holding exams for such a large number of students for the first time. “We’ve made elaborate arrangements for the exams,” he added.

DAVV will begin evaluation of the answer papers in March so that the results can be declared by May 31.

Around 4,800 applications for DET-2022

§ DAVV has received close to 4,800 applications, so far, for the doctoral entrance test (DET) scheduled on April 19

§ The last date for apply for DET-2020 is March 28 without late fee and April 4 with late fee

§ The exam is to be held for 1,215 seats lying vacant with guides registered with DAVV

§ ‘We’re expecting close to 6,000 applications for DET-2022,’ said PhD cell coordinator professor Abhay Kumar

